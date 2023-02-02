The Washoe County School District superintendent is scheduled to give the State of Education Address on Thursday evening.

It's set to start at 6 p.m. over at Marce Herz Middle School at 13455 Thomas Creek Road.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield is expected to speak on opportunities, challenges, and what's next for the school district.

Before it begins, families are invited to tour classrooms and speak with students and staff about district programs, services and resources.

If you can't make it, the WCSD is also offering a livestream of the address: