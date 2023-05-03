The Washoe County School District is considering possible changes to schools in the North Valleys and downtown Sparks areas.
In the North Valleys, the school district says it is looking at ways to bring overcrowding down at the high school.
Possible options include creating a new 9th grade center, enrollment preference at a new career and technical education high school and other alternative high school offerings.
A meeting on the proposals is set for next Monday at O'Brien Middle School at 5000 Silver Lake Road.
And in Sparks, the school district is considering building a new middle school on an existing school site.
They're also considering consolidating two middle schools into a new building, then repurposing the old one.
A meeting on this is set for May 15th at Sparks Middle School at 2275 18th Street.
Any potential changes for middle and elementary schools would not occur before the 2027/2028 school year.
No final decisions will be made at these meetings, and there will be additional opportunities for the community to learn more and to weigh in on the options.