The Washoe County School District is considering possible changes to schools in downtown Sparks.
The school district is considering building a new middle school on an existing school site and consolidating two middle schools into a new building, then repurposing the old one.
A meeting is set for May 15th at Sparks Middle School at 2275 18th Street, also at 5:30 p.m.
Any potential changes for middle and elementary schools would not occur before the 2027/2028 school year.
No final decisions will be made at these meetings, and there will be additional opportunities for the community to learn more and to weigh in on the options.