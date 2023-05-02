Families in Incline Village are getting another chance to learn about and provide feedback over potential changes to schools.
The Washoe County School District is holding a community meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Incline High School, 499 Village Blvd.
Last month we saw quite a bit of people show up to discuss the proposals, which include potential consolidation of students and classes.
Results from a recent survey is expected to be shared at tomorrow's meeting.
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield is set to attend.