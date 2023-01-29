The Washoe County School District (WCSD) staff, students and families will hold a ribbon cutting at the newly expanded Darrel C. Swope Middle School on Monday, January 30.
The Swope Middle School project includes a new gym, basketball courts, a two-story classroom building, expansion of the administrative offices and entryway, a new kitchen and renovations to the older section of the building including an updated HVAC system.
The expansion and rebuild were conducted over the past 14 months and will help relieve overcrowding and expand student capacity. The rebuilding project was made possible with funding provided by the passage of the capital funding ballot initiative in 2016.
Members of the Board of Trustees, Superintendent Susan Enfield, staff members and students are scheduled to attend this event.