The Washoe County School District is hosting three Career Events this week.
WCSD is recruiting for all educational support positions including:
* Teacher aides
* Teacher assistants
* Library assistants
* School volunteers
* Bus drivers
* Custodians
* School Police
* Nutrition Services
--
The career events will be:
Tuesday, April 4 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Washoe County School District
Board Meeting Room
425 E. Ninth St.
Reno
--
Wednesday, April 5 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
O’Brien Middle School
5000 Silver Lake Road
Reno
--
Thursday, April 6 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WCSD Nutrition Services Department
585 Spice Islands Ct.
Sparks
--
WCSD also says several community partners will be available to provide assistance and information to families.
They include:
* Molina Healthcare
* Powershift by NV Energy
* Black Wall Street Reno
* Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield
* Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet
* Silversummit Healthplan
* Aetna Medicare Solutions
* Access to Healthcare
For more information, contact WCSD at (775) 348-0268 or email jobs@washoeschools.net
(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)