The Washoe County School District is hosting three Career Events this week. 

WCSD is recruiting for all educational support positions including:

* Teacher aides

* Teacher assistants

* Library assistants

* School volunteers

* Bus drivers

* Custodians

* School Police

* Nutrition Services 

--

The career events will be:

Tuesday, April 4 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Washoe County School District

Board Meeting Room

425 E. Ninth St.

Reno

--

Wednesday, April 5 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

O’Brien Middle School

5000 Silver Lake Road

Reno

--

Thursday, April 6 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WCSD Nutrition Services Department

585 Spice Islands Ct.

Sparks

--

WCSD also says several community partners will be available to provide assistance and information to families.

They include:

* Molina Healthcare

* Powershift by NV Energy

* Black Wall Street Reno

* Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield

* Good Shepherd’s Clothes Closet

* Silversummit Healthplan

* Aetna Medicare Solutions

* Access to Healthcare

For more information, contact WCSD at (775) 348-0268 or email jobs@washoeschools.net

(Washoe County School District contributed to this report.)

