The Washoe County School District wants to hear from the community on how they can improve student safety and emotional well-being.
Three forums are scheduled for Thursday.
Two of them in the morning and early afternoon are virtual (see link below).
An in-person forum is happening 5:30 p.m. at Traner Middle School at 1700 Carville Drive in Reno.
Students, families and community members are encouraged to attend.
Session topics will include:
* Safety at School (including discussion on emergency management, school codes, communication to families and more)
* Suicide Prevention and Awareness
* Trends in the Juvenile Justice System
* Be Smart Gun Safety, emphasizing the important of responsible gun ownership and secure gun storage.
All events are free and open to the public.
Spanish interpretation will be available.
Organizers say they will take the feedback given to the Board of Trustees.