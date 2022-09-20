The Washoe County Superintendent has released a statement saying Trustee Beth Smith was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.
Trustee Smith gave permission to Superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield to share her diagnosis.
Below is a statement from Trustee Smith:
I have recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma and am undergoing treatment. My prognosis is good, and I plan to continue to serve the district.
I am thankful to be surrounded by the support of my family, friends and an excellent team of medical experts to help me through my treatment. I will be focusing my energy on successfully completing my doctor’s course of action and making a full recovery. I appreciate your well wishes and respect for my privacy during this time.
Understandably so with this recent diagnosis and her subsequent treatment, Trustee Smith anticipates we may see a change in her level of activity from its current levels at times over the course of her treatment.
She has stated her continuing service as a WCSD Trustee and her commitment to the community.