During a Washoe County Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, the board voted in favor of creating more support roles to help administrators, including the superintendent.
The Trustees voted 4-3 to create two positions that would provide direct support to principals, school personnel and families.
They also voted to create a special assistant to the superintendent position.
During the public comment period of the meeting, some argued the school district should invest in adding more educators first, while other believed it would help students in the long run.
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield said the assistant position is needed to help make sure administrators are clear and consistent in their communication, implementation of practices and follow through on expectations.