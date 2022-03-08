As part of the $77 million the Washoe County School District (WCSD) will get in funding from ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III from the American Rescue Act, the district will use funds for summer school classes for students learning below grade levels.
The four-week program is expected to provide more intensive, one-on-one instruction for students who need it and will allow students to learn in smaller classes.
Fifty school sites will host in-person summer school classes this year – 13 high schools, 14 middle schools and 23 elementary schools.
The district will provide free breakfast, lunch, and transportation for enrolled students.
Online curriculum will be available to students who are learning at or above grade level, and for students enrolled at North Star Online School.
The funding will also allow the district to pay teachers their daily rate during the summer.