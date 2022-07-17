The Washoe County Sheriff's Office made arrests in a series of vehicle burglaries in North Lake Tahoe.
At approximately 9:45PM on July 16, 2022, a Crystal Bay Club Casino employee called Washoe Dispatch to report that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the North Lake Tahoe area.
The subjects reportedly drove away in a dark green mustang sedan heading toward Incline Village. Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle at the roundabout and initiated a traffic stop at Mt. Rose Highway and McCourry Blvd.
Deputies detained 45-year-old Victor Williams, 38-year-old Althea Boudreau and 35-year-old Gabriel Cosentino.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies searched the vehicle. Deputies found multiple stolen driver’s licenses and forms of identification, bank checks, credit cards, social security cards, gift cards, jewelry, laptops, iPods, a gold/diamond watch, a female’s wallet and a welding robot worth $10,000 along with multiple backpacks with personal belongings of multiple victims.
The burglary victims are believed to be from Reno, Sparks and California.
Also found in the vehicle was a baggie containing 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and two BB handguns with the barrel tips spray painted black.
All three suspects were arrested and charged with multiple felonies including:
Obtaining/possession of a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent
Possession/receiving forged instruments/bills
Buying/possession/receiving stolen property valued between $5K-$25K
Trafficking of a Schedule I-II drug
All three suspects are currently in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.