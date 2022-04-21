Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a vehicle burglary last month.
Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a window smash vehicle burglary at Dorostkar Park in late March of 2022.
WCSO says personal items were taken from the vehicle and the victim’s credit cards were later fraudulently used at local businesses.
The suspect is described as a white male adult with a brown beard approximately 6 foot tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds. The suspect was wearing all blue clothing including a flat-billed blue baseball cap and blue gator-style facemask.
A vehicle associated with this suspect is described as an early 2000’s model black GMC Yukon with oversize chrome rims and white lettering across the rear window.
Detectives are also looking to speak with a female that was seen with the suspect.
She is described as a white female with brown hair about 5 feet tall weighing approximately 170 pounds. She was wearing all black clothing with a distinct brand on her shirt.
Anyone with information regarding both individuals is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report)