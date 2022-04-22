The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a convicted sex offender from Reno who had failed to update his address.
In March, 2022 the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) were alerted that George Carvalho, 29 may have been living at a residence in Cold Springs after Washoe County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area for a possible verbal disturbance.
While Deputies did not contact Carvalho on this day, one Patrol Deputy was familiar with the area and knew of Carvalho.
The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy notified Detectives with the RSONU that Carvalho was a sex offender and may be residing at the home in Cold Springs.
Detectives with the RSONU began investigating Carvalho and through this investigation, learned that Carvalho was residing at the Cold Springs residence for 7 months without updating his address.
Per Nevada State Law, convicted sex offenders must register their address or whereabouts with law enforcement within 48 hours of their move.
Carvalho was arrested on April 13 and is charged with one felony count of being a sex offender who failed to register.