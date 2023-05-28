Washoe County Sheriff's Office Incline Patrol safely removed a bear that had gotten itself stuck in a car.
Deputies coordinated a plan and were able to safely free the trapped bear.
In the video released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, it appears a deputy tied a long rope to the car handle and pulled on it from a safe distance, allowing the door to open.
The bear was not injured but the car sustained some interior damage.
Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoor.
The sheriff's office provides the following tips to prevent unwelcome bear visits:
- Be mindful of food wrappers, coolers, and scented items in vehicles.
- Avoid leaving food in cars.
- Don’t leave garbage outside & dispose of trash inside (not next to) bear-proof designated receptacles.
- Do not feed the bears!
Learn more about keeping Tahoe bears wild by visiting: https://tahoebears.org and https://bearwise.org