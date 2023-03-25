The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says a recent investigation resulted in the recovery of over $54,000 in stolen property.
The Sheriff's Office says the investigation lasted two weeks and deputies were able to recover a string of stolen property, including a stolen truck, a utility trailer, multiple tools, and nine firearms.
One of the victims expressed his extreme gratitude and shared that he is a veteran and makes his living through his handyman service using the trailer and tools recovered and returned by WCSO deputies.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)