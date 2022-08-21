The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to defrost their windows to avoid possible crashes due to obstructed views.
Earlier this week, Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on the scene of what they thought was a vehicle crashed into a ditch.
After a quick investigation and a field sobriety test, Deputies determined the driver wasn't impaired and that the front end vehicle damage was done prior to the driver calling for emergency assistance.
The driver had failed to defrost his windows that morning, and the fogged up glass obstructed his view.
This obstruction caused the driver to misjudge a turn and drive into the ditch.
A tow truck was called and the driver was on his way.
The sheriff's office wants to remind drivers to defrost your windows to have an unobstructed view of the road.