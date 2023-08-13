The Washoe County Sheriff's Office facilitated a reunion between a person and their dog Sunday morning.
They got a call from a concerned citizen who found a dog and personal items in a remote area near Moon Rocks.
In a thread on X, the WCSO says they coordinated a search, but that rugged terrain necessitated the involvement of the search and rescue team and RAVEN helicopter.
After several hours the person was located safely. Tt was determined that they had previously become lost in the area and returned with family to try and find their belongings.
Deputies reunited them with their dog, who is doing well.