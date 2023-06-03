The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing in Lemmon Valley last month.
On May 13th, between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm, the sheriff's office says a stabbing occurred off Chesapeake Drive in Lemmon Valley.
The victim and several witnesses involved in this case have been identified.
Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the identity of the man in the attached photos to please contact Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Wright by cell at (775) 224-1623, desk line at (775) 328-3365, or by email at kwright@washoecounty.gov.
Information about this incident can also be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Please reference case # WC23-236
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)