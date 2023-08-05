The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is participating with regional law enforcement in the 'Joining Forces' campaign during August 7 through August 31, 2023.
It's aimed at reducing car crashes involving pedestrians by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic safety laws.
Here's a list of important safety laws to remember when driving on northern Nevada's roads:
Pedestrians
- Use intersections and marked mid-block crosswalks only.
- Between dusk and dawn, wear bright clothing or accessories that can be seen at night.
- Continue to look for oncoming traffic until the other side of the road is reached.
- Make eye contact with drivers before stepping into the street.
Drivers
- Obey speed limits and know when conditions warrant reduced speeds.
- Check intersections and mid-block crosswalks for waiting pedestrians, and yield to them.
- Make eye contact with pedestrians waiting to cross the street.
This campaign is made possible by a 'Joining Forces' grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety. 'Joining Forces' is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt, and pedestrian safety.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)