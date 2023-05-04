This week, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team responded to the report of a hiker who had become lost in the area near the Hunter Creek Trailhead.
The Hasty and Incident Management Teams enjoyed some beautiful views as they found and escorted the woman out of some very steep terrain without injury.
The Sheriff's Office said the woman was in good health but wants to provide a few tips when enjoying our area's world-class outdoor recreation:
- Bring your phone fully charged if the need to call for help arises. Your cell phone also serves as a great tool that allows our teams to pinpoint your location.
- Make sure someone knows where you are going and when you should be expected back. This should be a trusted person that will call 911 when you're not back at the designated time.
- Bring a whistle, light, extra food/water, and extra clothing in the event you do become lost.
- When you do find yourself turned around or lost in the wilderness, stay put and call 911 immediately.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)