Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a woman in a residential burglary investigation.
During the evening of February 6, 2023, an unidentified female approached a residence in the area of West Lighting Ranch Road in Reno and knocked on the door.
After receiving no reply at the door, the female left the home.
The sheriff's office says later in the evening, the same female returned to the residence and removed the Ring-style camera from the front door.
The homeowner confirmed to deputies that the residence was burglarized and reported significant loss.
A vehicle, possibly a white/silver Toyota Prius, was seen in the background and is believed by investigators to be involved.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about the woman seen in the attached photos contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
Refer to case WC23-647.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)