Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the Washoe County Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association and AT&T Pioneers are partnering to host the 5th annual "Christmas in July' event.
The Back-to-School event provides 1,500 northern Nevada students with backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items, lunch, resources, while enjoying a free carnival.
Students from pre-kindergarten through high school can attend, as long as they're accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed and distribution is first-come, first-serve.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. It's going to be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows at 2680 East Ninth St.