The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has opened multiple cases regarding a phone scam targeting county residents.
The scammer is impersonating a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff and/or Lieutenant.
The scammer then says the potential victim has a warrant for their arrest due to the fact they did not appear for jury duty and must pay $7,000 bond in a non-traditional method immediately – like a big box store gift card.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will not call you if you missed jury duty. We also won’t call asking for payment of any form over the phone.
The sheriff's office encourages everyone in the County to be extra aware as we head into the holiday season.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)