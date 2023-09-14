An 82-year-old man was recently contacted by a scammer posing as an Apple support team member who told him that his computer was compromised.
The man was told his bank accounts were compromised and he was transferred to a supposed banking representative who confirmed that the victim was at risk of losing his money.
The scammers convinced the victim to send two cashier's checks totaling $54,000 to a P.O. Box in New York to allegedly protect his money from being stolen by hackers outside of the United States.
Around this time, a member of the victim's family became aware of the situation and called the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) to report the fraud.
When WCSO patrol deputies took the report, they victim had already sent a first check for $35,000 and a second for $19,000. The first one had already been delivered, and the second was due to be delivered overnight.
Deputies requested a hold on the delivery of the second check, and their swift action on the case led to the funds return to the victim.
WCSO reminds that scammers continuously adapt their tactics, so staying informed and vigilant is crucial to avoiding scams.
They advise that if you suspect you're being scammed, stop communication immediately, report it to the relevant authorities or organizations, and consider legal or financial advice.
Prevention is key, so always exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar situations or individuals.
WCSO also warns that the person contacting you is likely a scammer if they:
- Are offering something that seems too good to be true
- Pressure you to act quickly
- Contacted you unsolicited
- Request personal or financial information
- Inconsistent or suspicious communication
- Lack a physical address or contact information
- Request money through unusual payment methods such as gift cards or cryptocurrency
- Ask too many personal questions
If you think you are being scammed or unsure of whether to trust the person contacting you:
- Verify the identity of individuals or organizations by contacting them directly through official channels
- Research the opportunity by looking for reviews and news articles
- Consult with trusted friends, family members or professionals
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)