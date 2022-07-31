On Saturday, July 30, 2022 the Washoe County Sheriff's Office held its Christmas in July event at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
Backpacks filled with donated school supplies and hygiene products were handed out to families in need. The cost of school supplies can be a lot for those who are trying to make ends meet.
Sheriff Balaam says they want to make a lifelong impact on the community and help families to be prepared when school starts up again this fall.
Attendees were able to meet law enforcement officers and participate in other activities like a rock climbing wall.