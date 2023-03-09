It’s going to be a stormy weekend with more rain than snow falling throughout the region. An atmospheric river is moving in Thursday afternoon and won’t leave until Sunday. A Flood Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows and goes through 11 a.m. Sunday for urban and small stream flooding because of snowmelt. Snow levels will bounce around with this storm but stay high enough to where the lowest elevations in Reno will just see rain. It will be cold enough at pass level over I-80 at Donner for periods of heavy snow too. Travel is not advised this weekend, because of heavy rain, snow, and wind. A Winter Storm Warning goes through 10 a.m. Sunday for Western Plumas, Lassen, and western slopes of the Sierra through 10 a.m. Sunday morning, including Donner. The Winter Storm Warning for the Tahoe area goes through 10 a.m. Sunday as well.
The rain will be heavy in the valley Thursday night into Friday morning. The snow level will bounce around with this storm, rising to about 8500 feet by Friday morning. Then a cold front tries to sag south on Friday, lowering the snow level somewhat, but not far enough to see snow in the valley. The precipitation will move south along with the atmospheric river late Friday, with some lingering showers on Saturday and early Sunday. The bulk of the precipitation will fall late Thursday into Friday morning.
Rain and snow totals will be impressive with this storm. This will be heavy wet snow like what fell on New Year’s. Snow totals will range from twelve inches near lake level to 2-6 feet above 6500’. Liquid precipitation amounts or the amount of water found in the snow will fall between 2-6 inches between Thursday and Sunday morning. The valley could see anywhere between .5-2” of rain by the end of the weekend. The foothills will see closer to three.
Winds will also be strong with this storm, producing gusts near 100mph in the high Sierra, and near 50mph in the lowest elevations. A Wind Advisory is up for the Truckee Meadows from 10 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday. The rain will weaken the strength of the wind, but there could still be periods of strong winds through Friday evening. Visibility will also be impacted, especially in the mountains where it is expected to snow above 8000’ for the duration of the storm.
Our snowpack is expected to catch a lot of the rain like a sponge, especially in the higher elevations, but you’ll want to make sure to clear out any debris or snow from any drains to prevent street flooding. The Truckee River in Reno is forecasted to stay well below flood stage, but will rise quite a bit over the weekend. The East Fork of the Carson near Gardnerville is expected to just barely reach minor flood stage late Friday, so we’ll have to watch this one a little closer. Our creeks and streams will rise quite a bit too, but Steamboat Creek is looking to stay below action stage too.
Keep in mind this is a tricky forecast, and if the snow level stays higher than expected with heavier amounts of rain the river forecasts will change too. As of now though, the National Weather Service is most concerned with urban flooding where there is poor drainage.