On June 24th Wedekind Road Art Project is hosting an Art Block Party to design and paint new murals for Wedekind Rd. There will be live art, art activities, food trucks, and music.
The Art Block Party will be held at Pat Baker Park from 12-3pm.
Wedekind Road Art Project is a community mural project seeking input from all who live, work, and play in the Wedekind area.
Local artists Asa Kennedy, Kristine Toward, Ruby Barrientos, and Terrance Hammond will be doing live art demonstrations on mini-murals. Everyone is invited to grab a paintbrush and help paint a mini-mural. The mini-murals will be mounted to a wall on Wedekind to commemorate the event. Best of all, Barbaquitos food truck will be there giving away free tacos for the first 75 people who fill out a survey.
This is an all-ages, all abilities, accessible event.
Wedekind Road Art Project (WRAP) is a large-scale community mural project led by an intergenerational group of residents along with the non-profit Be the Change Project.
Funded in part by the City of Reno’s Art Belongs Here grant, WRAP includes repainting 2,700 square feet of worn murals along Wedekind Road between Montello and Whitfield Streets.