Halloween may be more than a month away, but it was spooky season at theaters this weekend, with two supernatural horror flicks placing first and second at the box office.
The latest entry in "The Conjuring" universe, "The Nun II" held on to the number one spot in weekend 2, easing about 55 percent from last weekend for an estimated $14.7 million and a total domestic box office haul of $56.5 million so far.
Outside North America the film has made more than $100 million for a global total of nearly $159 million. Not too shabby for a movie estimated to have cost between $30 and $40 million.
Underperforming in second place was Kenneth Branaugh's latest Hercule Poirot movie "A Haunting in Venice" with an estimated $14.5 million.
A sequel to "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," this latest movie has an all star cast featuring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey, as well as the best reviews of any film in the franchise to date.
A horror element added to the mystery was meant to lure crowds, but it looks as though they remained indifferent.
That said, "A Haunting in Venice" and "The Nun II" are a hair's breadth apart at the box office, and when final numbers for the weekend come out, "Venice" may yet take the top spot.
In third, "The Equalizer 3" added another $7.2 million to its domestic gross, and is nearing $74 million at the end of its third weekend. It has made nearly $59 million outside North America for a worldwide total of just over $132 million so far.
In fourth place, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" continues to flounder with audiences, grossing $4.7 million for the weekend and $18.5 million since its release. Its international box office receipts have been negligible.
Closing out the top five is "Barbie," which added $4 million to its domestic take, bringing its total in North America so far to $626 million. Outside North America it has made $790 million for a global total of more than $1.4 billion.
Here are the top 10 movies at the weekend box office:
1. "The Nun II" ($14.7 million)
2. "A Haunting in Venice" ($14.5 million)
3. "The Equalizer 3" ($7.2 million)
4. "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" ($4.7 million)
5. "Barbie" ($4 million)
6. "Jawan" ($2.5 million)
7. "Blue Beetle" ($2.5 million)
8. "Gran Turismo" ($2.4 million)
9. "Oppenheimer" ($2.1 million)
10. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" ($2 million)