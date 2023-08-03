Unemployment Benefits

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a hardware store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Sunday, July 9, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level that points to a robust job market.

Applications for jobless aid rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell 5,500 to 228,250.

Jobless benefit applications are seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week. Thursday's report comes just a day before the July jobs report will be released, which will provide a broader and more detailed look at the labor market and economy.

Economists forecast the report will show that employers added a solid 200,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate will be unchanged at 3.6%.

