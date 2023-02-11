Access for Community and Cultural Education Programs & Training (ACCEPT) hosted a “Black History Month ‘Living the Black Wall Street Legacy: Family Wellness Fair” at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows on Saturday.
There were free COVID and flu vaccines, dental screenings, free food, wellness bags, games, music and much more.
Representatives of local black owned businesses, health resources, financial information, community non-profits were also in attendance to help educate participants and share their programs.
ACCEPT believes in the work each sponsor and vendor are doing in providing public health services and resources throughout Nevada.
To learn more, you can visit their website here: www.acceptonline.org