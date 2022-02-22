UPDATE:
Westbound I-80 has been released at the Nevada state line and eastbound at Applegate.
California Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to slow down and expect delays.
---------
Today's storm is creating a big mess for drivers over Donor Pass as I-80 is closed in both directions in Placer County to the Nevada state line.
California Highway Patrol has been busy clearing at least eight crashes and spinouts throughout the day with several big-rigs involved.
Luckily, no one has been seriously injured.
It is unknown when I-80 could reopen as crews continue to clear the roadways of crashes and snow.
UPDATE:— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) February 22, 2022
Personnel are still working hard in clearing up the traffic collisions on westbound and eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State line. Currently, one lane is open in both directions of I-80 at this location. Traffic is slow and go so be patient as we clear up these collisions pic.twitter.com/vkTcK4Hgcj