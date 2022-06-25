Western Nevada College Foundation has announced the return of Reach for the Stars — the college’s festive fundraiser to benefit local students seeking higher education.
Reach for the Stars Black Tie Gala is set for Saturday evening, Aug. 13.
This year, WNC’s newly renovated 55,000 square foot Library will be transformed into an elegant, Starry Night-themed event venue.
This exclusive, black-tie event features a live performance by the Jeff Leep Orchestra and dancing under the “stars” in this gorgeous, venue overlooking Carson City.
Enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a complete dinner hosted by Chef Howard Jachens, gifts, as well as live and silent auctions.
Jack C. Davis Observatory Director Dr. Thomas Herring and observatory volunteers will be on hand to share information about the Perseid Meteor Shower and help you stargaze through state-of-the-art telescopes.
Purchase tickets by calling WNC Foundation Office at 775-445-3240 or by going to wnc.edu/foundation/reach-for-the-stars/. Seating is limited.
Tickets are $175 per person, $300 per couple and $1,500 per table of eight.