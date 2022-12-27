Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Foothills and wind prone locations along Highway 395 could gust up to 80 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

...Significant Storm to End 2022... A significant atmospheric river storm will bring renewed impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. * Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night. Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a 2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2 inches across western Nevada. * Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to 8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. The snow will be a heavy and wet Sierra cement. * There will certainly be major rises on rivers, creeks, and streams. At this point, however, there is no mainstem river flooding expected. Urban and poor drainage problems may bring localized flood concerns. * Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we experienced this morning.