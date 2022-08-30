On Tuesday, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is kicked off the second annual “What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up” Art Contest.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of our ‘What Do You Want to Be When You Grow Up’ Art Contest,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “This year we are awarding a total of 42 prizes in the form of college savings accounts. We encourage students to use this opportunity to showcase their creativity and think about their future careers. We look forward to receiving all of the incredible submissions.”
Comprised of 14 categories, the contest is open to students from Pre-K through 12th grade and will award three grand prizes in each category, with the first-place prize being $1,000 deposited into an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings account.
The second-place artists will receive $500 deposited into an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings account and the third-place artists will receive $250 deposited into an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings account.
Additionally, a $200 gift card will be awarded to the teacher with the most submissions.
Students are permitted to use any medium of their choice, but entry size is restricted to 8.5”x11”.
Entries submitted by students from 3rd through 12th grade must also contain the words “College Savings Nevada”, in any style or form desired.
Only one entry per student will be accepted.
Entries can be sent in via mail, uploaded to the website, or can be hand delivered to the College Savings Division at the Grant Sawyer State Building. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 14, 2022.
This contest is made possible through in-kind contributions from The SSGA Upromise 529 Plan, a Nevada-sponsored college savings program, and is part of the State Treasurer’s mission to help Nevadans plan, save, and pay for post-secondary education.
Entries can be submitted through any of the following methods:
- Entries can be mailed or hand delivered to the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, Art Contest,555 E. Washington Ave, Suite 5200, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- Entries can also be uploaded to: NVigate.gov/contest/
For more information regarding the contest rules and how to enter, you can visit NVigate.gov/contest