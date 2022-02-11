The Biden administration is escalating its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could take place within days.
The White House said it doesn't know if Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a decision to invade. But, it said Putin has assembled all the elements to do so quickly and told Americans in Ukraine to leave within the next 48 hours.
The stark warning accelerated the projected timeframe for a potential invasion.
Many analysts believed Putin was unlikely to act until after the Winter Olympics in China end on Feb. 20.
The heightened U.S. rhetoric followed new intelligence that showed another increase in Russian troops near the Ukrainian border and the start of a major Russian military exercise in neighboring Belarus.
President Biden has ordered 3,000 more soldiers to Poland amid urgent warnings of possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States did not have definitive information that an invasion has been ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. But he said all the pieces were in place for a major military operation that could start “rapidly.”
"The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now,” Sullivan said.
“We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin,” Sullivan said. “What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message.”
Britain’s defense secretary, meanwhile, is visiting Moscow in another effort to ease tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Russia is holding massive war games in neighboring Belarus and insisting that the highly strained relations is not its fault. Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO.
