Donner Summit is experiencing high winds, spin outs, and white out driving conditions.
It's caused I-80 westbound lanes to close at the Nevada Stateline.
Eastbound lanes are closed at Colfax. On the other side of that, traffic is being held due to the hazardous driving conditions.
There is no estimation of when it will reopen.
Chain controls are in effect over the entire Donner Summit along I-80.
If you have to drive that way, make sure your car or truck has chains, if it's not AWD or has snow tires.
More info on chain controls in that area can be found online at the Caltrans Quick Map.