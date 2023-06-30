A White Pine School District employee faces charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Nevada State Police arrested Ryan Wooldridge on Tuesday after they were contacted by the school district to investigate possible inappropriate sexual conduct between Wooldridge and the student.
NSP says as a result of the investigation, Detectives got an arrest warrant for the suspect on related charges.
Wooldridge was booked into the White Pine County Detention Center for Luring or Attempting To Lure Child Or Mentally Ill Person with Use of Computer Technology to Engage in Sexual Conduct.
His bail is set at $100,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
We've called the White Pine County School District for additional information.
According to the school district's website, Wooldridge is an aide at White Pine Middle School.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Sergeant Halligan with the Nevada State Police – Investigation Division at 702-668-3260.