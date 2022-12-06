A newly-widened eastbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 580 ramp will open the evening of Dec. 6 as construction of the first phase of Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements nears substantial completion.
The widened Reno spaghetti bowl ramp is the final major construction component of the current phase of NDOT’s Spaghetti Bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.
Upon entering southbound I-580 from eastbound I-80, drivers will enter auxiliary lanes which lead to Second Street and Mill Street exits. Those continuing southbound on I-580 should prepare to safely merge onto through interstate lanes.
Nearly 28,000 drivers travel the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp every day. Previously, drivers traveling from eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 toward south Reno merged into one lane at the top of the spaghetti bowl ramp. The newly-widened ramp will provide two lanes for enhanced traffic capacity and smoother-flowing traffic.
Project construction will substantially complete in mid-December. Drivers should expect periodic lane and ramp closures as construction continues over coming weeks, including intermittent closures of the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 ramp. Schedule is subject to change.
Since construction launched in 2020, crews have placed 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete to create three new southbound lanes, and replaced or widened seven bridges. On southbound I-580, improved ramps, additional lanes, widened shoulders and more have been added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls.
Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified.
For additional information, visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com, call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.
