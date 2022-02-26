The morning of February 26th, 2022, the Bureau of Land Management partnered with the Nevada Department of Correction for a wild horse adoption event.
It was held at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in in Carson City.
16 saddle-started horses were available and one halter-trained colt was up for adoption.
All animals have gone through 120 days of training at the prison, as part of an inmate training program.
Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada Wild Horse and Burro program lead, says, “All of these animals offered for adoption are from Nevada herd management areas located on BLM administered public lands,” and “Placing animals into good homes is an important part of the BLM's mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands.”
To learn more about the Northern Nevada Correctional Center wild horse training facility, visit their website by clicking here.