A wildfire that started Wednesday evening near Wells, Nevada has grown to over 21,440 acres with 10% containment.
The Wildcat Fire is 40 miles northwest of Wells.
Engines, crews, dozers, helicopters and multiple air tankers are on scene.
The fire is burning near the Jarbidge Wilderness and some structures are threatened.
Efforts to battle the fire are being hampered by erratic winds and dry fuels.
The Forest Service says it's expected to be fully contained on July 24.
The cause remains under investigation.