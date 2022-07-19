A wildfire burning near Wells, Nevada made a huge jump in containment on Monday. The 21,440 acre fire is now 55% contained - up 40% from a few hours earlier.
The Wildcat Fire is burning near the Jarbidge Wilderness and some buildings are threatened.
Efforts to battle the fire are being hampered by erratic winds and dry fuels.
The Forest Service says it's expected to be fully contained on July 24.
The cause remains under investigation.
No injuries have been reported, and so far, no buildings have been damaged.