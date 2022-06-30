A wildfire burning south of Wendover in eastern Nevada is expected to be fully contained by July 18th. 

The Forest Service says the 2,000-acre Goshute Fire started last Sunday west of U.S. Highway 93 Alternate. 

It's currently 20% contained and burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain. 

Initially the Forest Service said the wildfire started by lightning, but now fire officials say the cause is "undetermined."