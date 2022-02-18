A wildfire burning in Inyo County has grown to 4,136 acres.
The Airport Fire which started just east of the Bishop Airport on Wednesday is now 30% contained.
About 150 buildings are currently threatened.
Evacuations in the area have been lifted.
CAL FIRE says 698 personnel, 63 engines, 7 dozers, 3 helicopters and 8 water tenders are currently assigned to the fire.
CAL FIRE says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of the time of this writing, the fire is expected to be fully contained on Feb. 24.