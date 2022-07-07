A wildfire burning near Truckee is prompting evacuations.
Truckee Fire Protection District says the Butterfield Fire is near Butterfield Drive, and started after 11:30 a.m.
Smoke can be seen across much of that valley.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty Utilities says it has been instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety.
There's no immediate word on how the 10-12 acre fire started.
CAL FIRE and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are both on scene.
We're sending a crew to the scene right now to get more details.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty has been instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety. Fire officials determines what powerlines must be shut down for personnel safety. View the outage map for status updates. https://t.co/E5R1466f3m— Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) July 7, 2022
‼️EVACUATION ORDER for wildlife fire in Truckee (Zones TPD-E112)‼️— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 7, 2022
