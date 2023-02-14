William Hill says it has ‘pinpointed the cause of the system failure’ sustained during Sunday’s Super Bowl – and that its retail sportsbooks are back up and running.
It also adds that “we are focused on resolving and restoring Caesars Sportsbooks by William Hill and William Hill Nevada apps.”
During Sunday’s Super Bowl bettors in Nevada were frustrated by a technical glitch in William Hill's mobile app.
William Hill first tweeted they were aware of the issue impacting Nevada just after 5:30 p.m.
The app showed an error thus preventing anyone from wagering on the Super Bowl during the game.
Then later William Hill said they are in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers.
On Monday, they said they were working on making the app fully functional again.
In a statement they said they understand the frustration and apologized for the inconvenience.
Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience. https://t.co/qHbfQXAAVR— William Hill US (@WilliamHillUS) February 13, 2023