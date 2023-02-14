Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES, AND LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS TODAY... WINDS: A strong cold front will provide gusty northerly winds today. Gusts of 35-50 mph are expected region-wide, stronger in higher elevations and wind prone locations. This will bring rough conditions on area lakes, and potential ground and air travel difficulties. SNOW: Light hit and miss snow showers will be possible throughout the region today. While overall totals will be light, it doesn't take much to cause travel difficulties. Check with CalTrans Quickmap or NDOT NVRoads for the latest on road conditions. COLD: After a relatively warm day Monday, temperatures toady will see a dramatic drop. High temperatures will only reach into the 30s today and Wednesday in even the warmest of valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Widespread teen and single digit lows can be expected, with colder valleys dipping below zero. To add insult to injury, the addition of wind will make it feel even colder, especially tonight. Wind chill values will easily be in the single digit to below zero range at times. It will be downright dangerous in exposed areas of the high Sierra tonight with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees. Bundle up and be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.