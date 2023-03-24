The Winnemucca Division of Fire and Aviation’s (DFA) Engine 2432 (E-2432) has completed federal service and was recently transferred to a cooperator recipient within the Winnemucca District.
The transfer is made possible via the Agency’s Rural Fire Readiness (RFR) program, which is designed to enhance collaborative wildland firefighting capabilities by providing federal excess (life-cycled) equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost.
"The RFR Program continues to support the Agency's Mission to Fire Management and strengthening the relationships with our local cooperators by improving our collective capabilities to respond to wildland fires," said Winnemucca District Manager, Sam Burton.
Pueblo-Denio Volunteer Fire Departments (VFD) have been designated as upcoming recipients based on applications received during the 2019-20 off-season. Recipients are determined eligible if they meet the following criteria:
- Have an existing Cooperative Fire Protection Agreement with the Agency
- Serve a rural community or area
- Have wildland fire protection responsibilities
- Are in close proximity to publicly administered lands and responds to wildland fires in support of the agency when available and as needed
- The DFA depends on the local cooperator to aid in a rapid and aggressive response to wildfire incidents
The Type 4 wildland fire engine, E-2432, was transferred to the Pueblo-Denio VFD on March 22, 2023. The engine will include a basic stocking of onboard firefighting equipment, tools, a mobile radio and will include all service records and manuals. BLM Firefighters will provide basic training on the specifics of the apparatus for the VFD members.
"The Winnemucca Division of Fire and Aviation transferred engines to Golconda and Lovelock Volunteer Fire Departments this past year. I am happy to announce the future transfer of two additional excess wildland fire engines to Valmy and Orovada Volunteer Fire Departments in the coming year as the Winnemucca BLM continues to receive replacement apparatuses to take the place of its life-cycled equipment," said Winnemucca District Fire Management Officer, Donovan Walker.