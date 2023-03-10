A Winnemucca man is behind bars following a search warrant that was served at his residence on earlier this week.
Trident Drug Taskforce served the search warrant with the help of Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and Winnemucca Police Department.
Located at the residence were 79 suspected Fentanyl pills, 2.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, half a gram of suspected Fentanyl powder, and 22 Suboxone strips.
Danny Dave Ochoa, age 30, was charged with the possession of these substances and booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center.
(Winnemucca Police Department)