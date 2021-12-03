A Winnemucca man is charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Josiah Kenyon is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.
He was arrested on Dec. 1 in Reno and made his initial appearance Friday in the District of Nevada. He remains detained pending further court proceedings.
According to court documents, Kenyon was in the Capitol from approximately 2:53 p.m. until 3:18 p.m., near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt of the building. He later joined a crowd outside at the Lower West Terrace. Kenyon can be seen wearing a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
During the rioting, the DOJ says he and others damaged a window of the building. They say he first tried to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff. Later, the DOJ says he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.
In the 10 months since Jan. 6, the DOJ says more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 210 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)