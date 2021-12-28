A Winnemucca man was indicted earlier this month in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Josiah Kenyon is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.
He was arrested on Dec. 1 in Reno.
According to court documents, Kenyon was in the Capitol from approximately 2:53 p.m. until 3:18 p.m., near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt of the building. He later joined a crowd outside at the Lower West Terrace. Kenyon can be seen wearing a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
During the rioting, the DOJ says he and others damaged a window of the building. They say he first tried to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff. Later, the DOJ says he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)