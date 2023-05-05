This year’s CANstruction event is going on now at Meadowood Mall through Sunday, May 7.
There are fifteen teams participating this year, with seven of those being student teams. Each team designs a structure that they will create out of canned food and which will be judged, viewed and finally donated to the hungry in the community through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
A panel of community members judged the structures in five categories on Thursday, May 4 and the winners are announced as follows:
* Most Cans: Snoopy & Woodstock (3,687 cans) by Moutainview Montessori School
* Structural Ingenuity: Cowboy Cahoots by HB workplaces, One Studio Design + Architecture, Clark Sullivan Construction & Formgrey Studio
* Best Meal: Pyramid Lake Stone Mother by Team Pookoo at Natchez Elementary
* Best Use of Labels: Tardis the Superhero by AT&T Silver State Pioneers and Virginia City Silver Circuits FTC Team #16158
* Best Original Design: Sink Hunger by Sky Ranch Middle School Orange & Blue Teams
The food bank says CANstructing is not an overnight project.
"They have been working on this for months and months, making their plans. You have to go to the store and make sure your cans nest together, there's just a lot of things that you don't even think about," says Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
Lantrip also said this one event will help feed thousands of people with over 29,000 cans.
All entries will be submitted to the national level of CANstruction to be judged at the international level against award winners in over 100 other cities worldwide.
The public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award through Monday, May 8. Each vote is $1 and all of the money goes to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada where $1 helps to deliver 3 meals to those who need them. People’s choice voting will take place virtually with a ($10 vote minimum) at fbnn.org.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)